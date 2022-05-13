Stats Rundown: 5 numbers to know after the Dallas Mavericks defeat the Phoenix Suns, 113-86

In a slightly shocking turn, the Dallas Mavericks responded to getting blown out by 30 points on Tuesday night with an incredible team performance Thursday to defeat the Suns, 113-86. Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks with 33 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and four steals.

It’s now a 3-3 series and Game 7 will be in Phoenix at some point Sunday.

Here’s some numbers to think about after an incredible win.

22: Turnovers committed by the Suns

In the regular season the Phoenix Suns were seventh in the league in fewest number of turnovers per game with 12.9. Dallas was second with 12.3. Both teams took care of the ball exceptionally well all season, but in Game 6, the Suns dealt with an unruly combination of butterfingers paired with excellent Dallas defense, resulting in 22 total turnovers. Chris Paul and Devin Booker combined for 13 of the 22. Dallas had an insane 16 steals to three for the Suns.

29: Points scored off Phoenix turnovers by the Dallas Mavericks

This is of course related to the previous stat, but it’s outstanding that the Mavericks managed to capitalize on the miscues of Phoenix. Honestly, it probably could’ve been more. Dallas missed a lot of good looks after Phoenix turnovers. Dallas simply had the Suns discombobulated.

64: Percentage from three Spencer Dinwiddie shoots in Game 6s in 2022

Overall, Dinwiddie hasn’t had the best playoffs, in fact he’s been pretty bad in... 10 out of 12 games. In all other games that aren’t a Game 6, he’s shooting 12 of 44 from three, which is 27% for those who don’t like doing math. In both the Utah Game 6 and Phoenix Game 6, Spencer shot a combined 9 of 14, a hilarious 64%. He came up huge in both games.

22: Games it took for Luka Doncic to tie Dirk Nowitzki for 30/10/5

This one courtesy of ESPN Stats and Info. Wow.

Luka Dončić has his 5th playoff game with 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists, breaking a tie with Dirk Nowitzki for the most in Mavs postseason history.



Nowitzki's 4 games came across 145 games in his playoff career; Luka needed just 22 to pass him. pic.twitter.com/L6pkQ151p1 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 13, 2022

Obviously they play different styles but that’s a crazy thing to see.

4-3: The Dallas Maverick record in Game 7s, historically

I hope this one’s right, my friend Matt Moore at the Action Network told me this one. I don’t recall too many playoff Game 7s in my life. There’s the win over the Spurs (also in the conference semi-finals) in 2006. The loss to the same Spurs in 2014. There’s got to be a few more, but it’s late and I am tired.

That overall record paired with having Luka Doncic, well, it’s safe to say I feel pretty good about the chances of Dallas.

