Mavericks Odds: How to bet tonight’s win or go home game against the Suns

It’s Game 7. The game itself is enough to have you nervously wiping down your counters in anticipation of a do-or-die game against one of the best point guards to ever do it. However, if you’re reading this, then you, too, suffer from the disease. We can use the disease to raise the stakes or do an emotional hedge.

Option1- Take the Mavs and increase your net worth if we do the unthinkable and pull out the win

Option2- Take the Suns ML and use a crisp $100 bill(s) to wipe away the tears

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Mavs +225

Choosing where to put your money will come down to which trend you believe in. Those who love the Suns in this game will point to the stats and how they heavily favor the home team in this series. Those who like the Mavs will point to the Mavs having won 3 out of the last 4 games and the defensive adjustments Kidd and his staff have implemented. Not to sound cliché, but I think Game 7 will come down to a single metric- turnovers. Both teams know what the other team wants to do and can anticipate certain actions and will use that knowledge to bait the other team into turnovers. Whichever team can execute their offense and protect the ball will win this game.

Advice: Bet an irresponsible amount of money on the Mavs. There is plenty of playoff basketball left which will allow you to recoup your losses should the Mavericks fail. Also, with a game of this magnitude, I wouldn’t want to mess with the karma and bad juju that comes with betting against your own basketball team in a game 7. Go Mavs

Over/Under

205 (-110)

Advice: Stay far away. The last thing on your mind will be the point total.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs and Bucks: +780

You could do a whole lot worse than getting +780 while having the best player in each respective series.