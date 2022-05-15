GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns Game 7

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns

WHAT: Game 7 of the Western conference semi finals

WHERE: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. CT

HOW: TNT

THE STORY: This is it. Game 7’s are what most NBA fans clamor for, they’re where legends are forged, and narratives are either written or erased.

For these Dallas Mavericks, this is playing with house money. Getting to the second round was a goal, with anything past that probably being extra. And yet, they’ve drawn the Phoenix Suns even through six games, with a chance at shocking the NBA landscape by winning in the seventh. 20 different ESPN experts picked against them. Heck, we didn’t think they had a chance either, not really.

At the moment I don’t see any clear reason why the Mavericks should win. Actually that’s not true, I have one reason. Yes the Mavericks have an improved defense wildly beyond our expectations. Jason Kidd and the coaching staff has also come up huge this season. And yet those aren’t the reason why I am feeling confident. The bottom line is the Dallas Mavericks have the best player in the series in Luka Doncic. He’s yet to have that one crazy playoff game. Mayb this is that game. Hopefully this is that game.

Let’s go Mavs.

SHOOT I DIDNT POST IT IM SORRY