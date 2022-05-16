Social media’s reaction to Dallas’ Game 7 victory over Phoenix

The Dallas Mavericks completed a historic Game 7 beatdown of the Phoenix, handing them a 123-90 shellacking that wasn’t even as close as that score would indicate. Under their own roof, no less. So, unsurprisingly, the unmassed hoards of Twitter — MFFLs and NBA riff raff alike — had a night with it. Here’s a sampling of some of our staff’s favorites from the entertaining night.

The Dallas Mavericks have just completed the biggest NBA win as an away team in Game 7 History in the last 70+ years, by defeating the Suns by 33 points!



Luka Dončić becomes just the 4th guard in NBA history to record 5 or more 30-point double-double games in a single postseason pic.twitter.com/kFKHu8lMsj — Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) May 16, 2022

The NBA Players

Luka has elicited some fun reactions from his coworkers in the past with some of his stupendous performances. Luka got his share of love from the League, but there was plenty of head nods to go around. Including from his nemesis, Patrick Beverly.

Told y’all LuKA — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) May 16, 2022

Anthony Edwards is on Instagram loving the downfall of the Phoenix Suns pic.twitter.com/AKsJdztrBm — Piñata Farms (@pinatafarms) May 16, 2022

wayne at the game too luka took dat personal — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) May 16, 2022

Wow luka. Wow. He been playing in games on the road with fires and flares going off in the stands. Police officers with AK’a separating the rows in the arena back in Europe. Road game with pressure isn’t really pressure to him. Killer performance — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 16, 2022

How bout those @dallasmavs — Ryan Broekhoff (@RBroekhoff45) May 16, 2022

It’s rare to see great players be great head coaches.. jkidd is one of them ones ♟ — kuz (@kylekuzma) May 16, 2022

Dinwiddie goin crazy!! — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) May 16, 2022

Damn — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 16, 2022

Let’s go mavs chants up in here… — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) May 16, 2022

@luka7doncic Ladies And Gentlemen — Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) May 16, 2022

stats like this often get overlooked…. https://t.co/ZbqrXV2RE3 — RJ (@RjHampton14) May 15, 2022

The Media

Before tipoff in game one, talking heads were tripping over themselves to pick Phoenix to win the series. Those calls only grew louder as Phoenix raced out to a two-game lead. Some even doubled down on their “Phoenix in 4. No, 5... wait 6. 7 for sure!” takes as the Mavericks battled back and the series wound on, so, of course, there was plenty of crow to be eaten. Perhaps the loudest (and only) national media member getting in front of a camera to pick Dallas was ESPN’s Nick Wright, and he was taking plenty of victory laps after the game. Some on the TNT crew had seen the light and picked Dallas to take Game 7. Chuck was the lone holdout who stuck with the Suns. The kiss of death.

How about a nice little thread of ESPN and everyone else giving the Mavericks no chance to beat Phoenix. Feel free to add your own:



Let’s start with all 20 “EsPn ExPeRtS” picking the Suns.#MFFL #dALLasIN (1/3) pic.twitter.com/8kw5foZMWU — Chris Sadeghi (@chrissadeghi) May 16, 2022

Back to back years CP3 is a huge favorite to win the title, up 2-0 in a series… and then an all time pantheon guy just snatches his damn soul.



If only someone could’ve seen this coming… https://t.co/Qoo1ToKJ14 — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 16, 2022

I have never been more wrong. I can’t believe how great the @dallasmavs look — and how pathetically awful the @Suns look. @CP3 & @DevinBooker31 have been no-shows. I can’t believe this — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 16, 2022

it has been nothing short of a historic ass-beating since "The Luka Special" moment. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 16, 2022

This game is OVER. Congrats, Mavericks. You just annihilated and humiliated the NBA's best regular-season team in a Game 7 in the Valley of the Suns. You pretty much just mooned the Suns. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 16, 2022

Rough night for Chuck's Suns pic.twitter.com/A3Y4ZYTmJB — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 16, 2022

The Suns last 2 playoffs:



4-0 vs teams missing star player

0-2 vs healthy teams pic.twitter.com/aGN3DIz65Q — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 16, 2022

History

The Mocking of Christ, Jusepe de Ribera, 1615 pic.twitter.com/6FofkQG1LL — ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) May 16, 2022

I will not look at art the same way again.

The Airport

You know it’s a beatdown when even the airports are throwing shade.

