How to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals

Though you’re likely not done celebrating the Dallas Mavericks completing an incredible comeback against the Phoenix Suns Sunday night (here’s the game recap!), you can do two things at once. Here’s the schedule of events for the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Game 1 - Wednesday, May 18th in Golden State, 8:00 pm CST on TNT

Game 2 - Friday, May 20th in Golden State, 8:00 pm CST on TNT

Game 3 - Sunday, May 22nd in Dallas, 8:00 pm CST on TNT

Game 4 - Tuesday, May 24th in Dallas, 8:00 pm CST on TNT

Game 5 - Thursday, May 26th in Golden State, 8:00 pm CST on TNT*

Game 6 - Saturday, May 28th in Dallas, 8:00 pm CST on TNT*

Game 7 - Monday, May 30th in Golden State, 7:00 pm CST on TNT*

*If Necessary

If you’re anything like me, you’re still processing elements of how that blowout happened in Game 7 versus Phoenix. But it might be inching closer to the time to move from celebration to preparation. After all, why not us? Why not now?

Now’s the time to figure out how and where you want to watch these games and if you can afford tickets to the series. Here’s a helpful guide on how to do that if you’re interested. The series will run at least four games, with the other three games mentioned as “if necessary”. Maybe the Mavericks just sweep the Warriors. That would be nice payback for 2007. Go Mavericks.