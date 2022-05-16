The Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns so badly in Game 7 it resulted in an apology from the team

Earlier today while talking with some neighbors, I explained that I’d watched the NBA regularly since the mid 90’s and really started watching as many Maverick games as I could during the 2003 season. When describing the Game 7 victory over the Suns, I said I’ve never seen anything like that in a game of that magnitude.

We’re in uncharted waters, apparently, and the Suns opted to release a team statement that’s essentially an apology for getting beaten so badly:

On the surface, there’s nothing wrong with the statement. It’s a bland, public relations-written piece that reads like... well like something a team would put out after a scandal. Not that we know anything about that here.

But when you stop and think about it, at the NBA level, have you ever seen anything like this? It’s one of a kind and really funny in a sad sort of way.

Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Jason Kidd and the rest of the Mavericks are apparently on a tour of putting teams out to pasture and sending them off an existential cliff. First the Jazz, who were on the edge of blowing up already, and now the Phoenix Suns. The Game 7 loss exposed underlying problems with the team that it seems no one even know about. And a statement isn’t about to fix much. If anything, all it does is raises more questions.