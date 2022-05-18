GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors, Game 1

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors

WHAT: Game 1 of the Western Finals

WHERE: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

WHEN: 8:00 p.m. CT

HOW: TNT

THE STORY: After a few days to revel, it’s back on the court as the Mavericks begin their quest to make the NBA Finals. It starts with trying to steal Game 1 from Golden State.

Dallas has lost both Game 1’s of the previous two series, falling in Dallas and at Phoenix. This time, there’s a lot of momentum on their side and with many more experts thinking Dallas has a shot versus the Warriors, one way to solidify the feelings of Dallas success is going and getting a win on the road, again.

We’ll be back after the game with a lot of post game coverage. If you haven’t been to the site lately, we’ve had a ton of post, so click around the site and come back here for the game!

Go Mavs!