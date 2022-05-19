NBA Draft: rounding up the Mavericks pick from new mock drafts

All eyes are on the Western Conference Finals as the Dallas Mavericks continue a thrilling postseason ride against the Golden State Warriors. But on the other end of the NBA world focus was on Tuesday night’s NBA Draft Lottery selection. The festivities had no impact on the Dallas Mavericks’ first round pick, as they were locked into the 26th pick in this summer’s draft.

It did however spark an uptick in more concrete mock drafts from national publications. So while we catch our breath post-Game 1 we checked in with several publications to see who they think the Mavericks will be adding to the roster in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Selection: Jaden Hardy (G League Ignite) — Guard

Keeping defenses honest from loading up on Luka Doncic will always be a priority, something Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie have both done very effectively this season. With Brunson entering unrestricted free agency, adding another sparkplug combo guard such as Hardy could be attractive. Hardy entered the year as a potential top-five pick and still has plenty of upside to tap into as a shot-making, instinctual scorer who is still only 19.

Selection: MarJon Beauchamp (G League Ignite) — Wing

Beauchamp has an awesome story of perseverance, essentially carving out his own path after choosing not to go to college. He worked his way into getting an Ignite contract this year and impressed scouts with his willingness to do all of the little things. He defends well on the ball with real switchability because of his 6-foot-11 wingspan. He is aggressive in crashing the glass. He cuts and makes things happen. He has become the kind of dirty-work-style wing who does whatever the team needs of him. Ultimately, NBA teams will need him to shoot, and I’m a bit skeptical he can do that, which is why he’s more of an end-of-the-first-round guy. But if the shooting comes, he could be a valuable rotation player.

Selection: Nikola Jovic (Mega) — Forward

There aren’t many wings with 6’10” size plus shooting and playmaking ability, so the Mavericks could be willing to look past concerns about Jovic’s athleticism for creation with a pick in the 20s.

Selection: Jalen Williams (Santa Clara) — Forward

I had the Mavs taking MarJon Beauchamp here in my last mock, but the up-and-down shooting of Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock has made me wonder if they could find a more reliable presence from the perimeter. I keep coming back to Williams, who might not even end up a first-round pick. NBA draft combine week will be big for him in determining his stock considering his background coming from a mid-major. But he drains 3s and plays hard on defense. He’s the type of ideal role player next to Luka Doncic. Williams fits the job description, but he still needs to pass the interview.

Selection: Jaden Hardy (G League Ignite) — Guard