Stats Rundown: 3 stats to know from the Mavericks humiliating loss to the Warriors

The Dallas Mavericks lost to the Golden State Warriors 112-87. The Mavericks were coming off of a thrilling Game 7 win against the Suns in round two and came out incredibly flat in the opening of the Western Conference Finals. Luka Doncic struggled mightily and the Mavericks missed a ton of good looks. The Warriors brand of basketball represents a culture shock relative to the Phoenix Suns so this should not be overly concerning.

Here are the stats to know.

17: Number of points scored by Spencer Dinwiddie

Dinwiddie was one of the lone bright spots as he continued to show the same aggression and fight that he showed in Game 7. He was also the only Maverick who shot above 33.3 percent from three as he was 3-of-7 which is 42.9 percent. If Dinwiddie is good, the Mavericks will be just fine in this series.

22.9: Percentage the Mavericks shot from three

The Mavericks were 11-of-48 from three as a team. One of their great strengths in the playoffs has been winning the math battle by shooting quite a few more threes than their opponents. That continued to be the case tonight as they shot 19 more threes than the Warriors but that is of little use when they shoot so poorly.

20: Number of points for Luka Doncic

This was the second fewest number of points for Luka in his playoff career. He gave up more than that on the other end. This was the worst game he has played in the playoffs as the other game where he scored fewer was a triple double which he left with an injury. Luka is the best player in this series. That is not meant as disrespect to Stephen Curry who is a top 15 player in the history of basketball but Luka simply has to be better. He will be.

Overall, this was an ugly loss. But it should not have been that much of a surprise. The Mavericks have lost every Game 1 this postseason. None of the others have doomed them and this one won’t either.

