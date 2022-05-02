GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns Game 1

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns

WHAT: Game 61 of the Western conference semi finals

WHERE: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

WHEN: 9:00 p.m. CT

HOW: TNT

THE STORY: After three days off, the Dallas Mavericks retake the floor and will be playing basketball every other day until they beat the Suns. And make no mistake they are going to beat the Suns.

Luka Doncic is going to go absolutely bananas and have his playoff Michael Jordan moment. I don’t know why I believe this. But I do.

Draw your own conclusions about my mood pic.twitter.com/LXSZFmoj0Y — Kirk Henderson (@KirkSeriousFace) May 3, 2022

There’s so much to watch for in this series, but between Dallas finding a defense which slows down the Suns and Doncic going nuts on offense, I am hopeful that the Mavericks will shock the Suns at home in game one.

After the game, we’ll have our usual glut of post game content. I’ve already decided to just be a zombie tomorrow, so we’ll what all we cook up tonight. Go Mavs.