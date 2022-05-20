Mavericks odds: Can Dallas bounce back in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals?

The Dallas Mavericks got run out of the gym in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. Golden State played fast and furious and Dallas went 0-for-318 from three (this is true, don’t look it up). Will Game 2 be any different? Let’s get into the gambling odds.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and are current as of 12:00 p.m. CT, May 20.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs +6 (-110)

Moneyline: Mavs +210

The Mavs now officially have a three-game history of stinking up the place in Game 1. That’s not a good way to start playoff series, and I’d like it if they change that going forward, but for now, it is what it is.

The adjustments Dallas makes (or doesn’t make) will be key. Can they slow the game down? Can they win the rebounding battle? Can they attack Jordan Poole? Can they play Kevon Looney off the court? Can they force Golden State to turn the ball over?

I don’t expect the Mavs to come out in Game 2 having solved every problem. That’s not realistic. But I do think they’ll be able to solve a couple of the problems. Primarily, I’m expecting them to find ways to slow the game down.

If the Warriors slow the game down, and a few of their shooters make some open shots, this game should at least be close.

Advice: I’m tempted to go with the Mavericks moneyline here, but to be safe, just take the points. They should cover the spread.

Over/Under

213 (-110)

Game 1 didn’t even eclipse 200 total points. Do we expect that much of a change?

Advice: Take the under. This game will (hopefully) be a methodical one.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs and Celtics: +322

The Celtics showed in Game 2 that they’re the better team when they have their starters. Now, heading home for Game 3 tomorrow night, I don’t see a world where they don’t win. The problem is more with Dallas tonight.

Advice: If you think the Mavs can steal a win, this parlay is worth a sprinkle.