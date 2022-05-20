GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors, Game 2

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors

WHAT: Game 2 of the Western Finals

WHERE: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

WHEN: 8:00 p.m. CT

HOW: TNT

THE STORY: The Mavericks have a chance to tie things up against the Golden State Warriors, as they face off Friday night at the Chase Center. Dallas has had one full day off to try and find solutions to the problems the Warriors caused. The Warriors have had a full day to examine what went right for them Wednesday.

I’ll be looking for a more effective Luka Doncic, who struggled in game one, particularly in the second half. The Warriors have really smart team defense, but I’m still not super interested in the idea that Andrew Wiggins is the person to stop him. I guess we’ll find out as he DID play Doncic well Wedneday.

We’ll be back after the game with some regular content, though no column from Josh Bowe who is at a wedding.

Go Mavs