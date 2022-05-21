Stats Rundown: 3 stats to know from the Mavericks implosion against the Golden

The Dallas Mavericks lost 126-117 to the Golden State Warriors. The Mavericks came out on fire with both Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson dominating. The Mavericks built a 19 point lead and then… forgot how they built that lead. The Warriors absolutely dominated the second half in route to the nine point win that was not as close as the score indicated.

Here are the stats to know.

21 and 12: Number of points and rebounds for Kevon Looney

The Mavericks have played Rudy Gobert and Deandre Ayton who are both much more highly regarded than Looney. Yet Looney has been by far the best big man the Mavericks have played. He plays with superior effort and intelligence. He deserves all of the praise that he is receiving.

3 and 3: Number of points and rebounds for Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber combined

Kleber has been amazing during the playoffs, but he simply didn’t have it tonight. Every minute Powell plays continues to be a mistake. He is simply an 82 game player.

42: Number of points Luka Doncic scored

Luka and Brunson were the bright spots as they showed that they can score against the Warriors defense. Hopefully the team can use that blue print to get over the disappointing second half.

Overall, this was an incredibly disheartening loss. I am depressed and I am not on the team. But the series is not over. They can still win this series. They were down 2-0 to the Suns and managed to come back. As the Luka 1 says in Latin, “Never give up, Never surrender.”

