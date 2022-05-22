GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors, Game 3

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors

WHAT: Game 3 of the Western Finals

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

WHEN: 8:00 p.m. CT

HOW: TNT

THE STORY: The Dallas Mavericks return home to try to get a win against the Phoenix Suns after stumbling in the third quarter in Game 2 and giving up a huge lead.

Look, the Mavericks have a path to winning any game they play against the Warriors. Golden State has more depth and can wear the Mavericks out, but in Game 2, Dallas attacked Steph Curry and got great looks for their shooters. Then in the second half, they tried to play Kevon Looney off the floor, could not do so, and everything fell apart.

So it’s time to take it one quarter at a time and we’ll see what these Mavericks can do. We’ll try to have our normal set of content after the game but a lot of our staff is unavailable.