Stats rundown: 4 numbers to know after the Dallas Mavericks fall at home to the Golden State Warriors, 109-100

The Dallas Mavericks fell to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, 109-100. It was another one of those games where the Mavericks made just enough mistakes and they were unable to hold off a Warriors team that just keeps coming. There’s a lot we could talk about but since this is the stats post, let’s get right to that instead.

18-4: Second chance points

The Mavericks are getting hammered on the boards this postseason, to the point that Dallas has been outrebounded by 140 through this point in the playoffs. They’ve made the Western Conference Finals though, so they’re winning the math game big picture.

Game 3 was not a big picture scenario where in a game they lost by 9, the Warriors crushed them on second chance points. That hurts.

15 to 25: Series rebounding for Dwight Powell/Maxi Kleber compared to Steph Curry

This perhaps isn’t fair but I think it’s worth pointing out that the Dallas centers are getting worked on the glass. That Powell and Maxi have 15 rebounds combined in 144 minutes of basketball is just brutal. Looking ahead to the off-season, the Mavericks have to find a big with a nose for the ball to soak up minutes every now and then.

0-4: The Maverick’s record over their last four games when Luka Doncic scores 40 or more points

This one hurts. The intentionality with which Luka plays (meaning a pass first guy) is so clear to regular viewers of the team. But those who don’t care for his game or him as a player look for talking points like this, which don’t reflect how often he made the right read on a play only for the Mavericks to fail to score. It’s what the Warrior’s game plan is though, and Dallas must be better.

2-17: The combined three point shooting from Reggie Bullock, Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney Smith

These two guys coming up short is arguably the clearest reason why the Mavericks couldn’t win against the Warriors. It’s such a make or miss league and having 15 misses from the three best volume three point shooters in the playoffs is a direct line to a loss. It’s frustrating to say the least, as each was handed a number of good looks which wouldn’t go down.

