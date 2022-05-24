Mavericks Odds: Can the Mavericks stave off elimination against Golden State in Game 4?

In describing the Mavs play against the Suns early in the series, someone said it felt like the Mavericks were biking uphill. That sums up how this series against the Warriors has played out.

The talent difference is obvious. The lack of depth is obvious. Offensively, the Mavs are a one-trick pony and have run out of gas against a team with several Hall of Fame-caliber players. This season is, without question, a success and presents a step forward for a team and organization that was stuck on the hamster wheel of mediocrity. The team will build on this in the offseason. The short-term outlook, however, is grim.

Down 0-3, the season is all but over and the only question remaining is whether the team will rally for one final push or concede defeat and start making offseason plans.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook and are current as of 10:30 AM CT, May 24th

Outcome odds

Spread: Mavs -1(-110)

We’ve seen the Warriors punt a road game in order to close the series out at home. Their performance against Memphis in Game 5 was historically bad but those of us that paid attention knew the 40-point blowout loss did not indicate a shift in the series. It was a veteran team picking their spot and choosing not to expend unnecessary energy in a game they were likely to lose. I expect something similar tonight. I’d keep an eye on the Big 3’s minutes in the second half. Should the Mavs roll over early in the first, the Warriors could choose to put things away but an early push from the Mavs might be all they need to send the series back to the Bay Area.

ADVICE: Take the Mavs. The chances that Golden State mails it in tonight are high. With Boston/Miami likely going 7, the Warriors can afford to go to a game 5 and still enter the Finals as the fresher team.

Over/Under

216 (-110)

Advice: Stay Away. Stay far, far away.