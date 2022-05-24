GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors, Game 4

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors

WHAT: Game 4 of the Western Finals

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

WHEN: 8:00 p.m. CT

HOW: TNT

THE STORY: Well... this is it. Time for some sports movie speeches.

You get the deal. The Mavericks have no more chances. They win tonight or they are done for the year.

There’s been a lot of talk from the Mavericks, indicating this is over or will be soon. I’d like to see them get a game, validate getting to the Western Conference Finals in some way. The Warriors are the better team but this is still basketball, any given night any team can win with the right game plan and execution.

Let’s go get the one victory and take it from there.

After the game we’ll have our normal run of content. Thanks for hanging out. Go Mavs.