Luka Doncic selected to the All-NBA First Team for third time in four seasons

Luka Doncic has made the All-NBA First team for the third time in his four year NBA career. He’s joined on the first team by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Denver Nuggets center and league MVP Nikola Jokić, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum

He joins Kevin Durant, Tim Duncan and Max Zaslofsky as the only players to garner three All-NBA First Team accolades before age 24. He also joins Larry Bird, George Gervin and Duncan and as the only players to earn three-or-more All-NBA honors within their first four seasons since the ABA/NBA merger (1976-77).

In the 2021-22 season, Doncic averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 35.4 minutes in 65 games. He finished the season ranked third in scoring, fifth in assists and 19th in rebounds. He finished in the top 25 in all three categories for the third year in a row. Doncic helped lead the Mavericks to their first 50 win season since 2014-15 and their first playoff series win since the 2010-11 season.

Doncic is the third Dallas Maverick in team history to make the All-NBA team, along with Dirk Nowitzki (12 times) and Steve Nash (two times). First team was not a lock for Doncic, who got off to a slow start relative to previous seasons, but he closed the season looking like a true MVP candidate and secured enough votes for first team.