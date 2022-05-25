Stats rundown: 3 numbers from the Mavericks season saving Game 4 win

Everything the Dallas Mavericks had worked for this season was on the line tonight at the American Airlines Center. If they came out flat, the season would be over. If they relented at any time during the game, the season would be over.

Thankfully, the Mavericks played one of their better games of the season (for three quarters), and they did what they needed to do, beating the Warriors 119-109 Tuesday night. Here are three numbers from the season-saving win.

14: Luka Doncic rebounds

One of the biggest storylines from this series has been the rebounding battle. During the first three games, the Warriors destroyed the Mavs on the glass. Because of the personnel, it was always going to be difficult for the Mavs to win the rebound battle, but they weren’t even keeping it close. That changed in Game 4.

The Mavs still lost the rebounding battle, but they were competitive on the boards. They didn’t get bullied like the little brother. A big part of that was Luka Doncic’s energy and attentiveness to defensive rebounding.

Luka secured 14 rebounds, and all of them were on the defensive end of the court. Getting defensive rebounds is the only way to actually finish the defensive possession, and tonight, Luka helped the Mavs do just that.

23: Dorian Finney-Smith points

We’ve been saying it all year, but if the Mavericks are going to win basketball games, they need guys not named Luka to show up. The more that show up, the merrier. The biggest X factor tonight was Dorian Finney-Smith. He knocked down a ton of triples (we’ll talk about this in a little bit), but what was most impressive in Game 4 was the way he made plays off the bounce, frequently getting to the rim.

Finney-Smith finished the game with 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 shooting from deep to go along with six rebounds and two assists. Without Dorian’s performance, it’s safe to say this game would’ve gone differently.

20: Made threes by the Mavericks

The main takeaway from Game 4 is the 3-point shooting display that Dallas put on. The team made a whopping 20 threes at a 46.5 percent clip. And that’s with a poor shooting night from Luka. Some notable performers from deep:

Dorian Finney-Smith: 4-of-7

Reggie Bullock: 6-of-10

Maxi Kleber: 2-of-3

Spencer Dinwiddie: 2-of-5

Jalen Brunson: 1-of-2

Frank Ntilikina: 1-of-1

If the Mavs want to keep playing basketball this season, they’ll need more of that in Game 5.

Here’s our latest episode of Mavs Moneyball After Dark. If you’re unable to see the embed below, click here to be taken to the podcast directly. Or go to your favorite podcast app and search Mavs Moneyball Podcast.