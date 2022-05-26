GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors, Game 5

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors

WHAT: Game 5 of the Western Finals

WHERE: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

WHEN: 8:00 p.m. CT

HOW: TNT

THE STORY: Well it worked last time. More inspirational youtube stuff.

Maybe it’s me but I feel good about tonight’s game. The Mavericks have found some room to operate and while their margin for error is non-existent, there’s still basketball to be played.

If Doncic can get going early and if anyone past Brunson steps up to help with the scoring load, Dallas can win this. Hopefully Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber’s confidence travels from Dallas to the Bay Area.

The Mavericks CAN do this. It’s a question of whether the shots fall and if the defense can stay locked in long enough to fluster the Warriors.

After the game, we’ll have the recap and stats to know. Josh may write something else, we’ll see. Check in late and consider signing up for Spotify Live and joining our post game show.

Go Mavs!