MMB Lounge: Finals, then the off-season begins

Apologies once again for failing to make a new lounge. The Mavericks getting this deep in the playoffs threw me for a loop! Here’s the old thread.

There’s still a lot of basketball to be played once both conference finals are done. But after that, the off-season starts in a hurry. There’s the Draft in June, then Summer League to start July. I think free agency is in august for some reason?

Anyway, we’re going to have a lot to talk about, whether the Mavericks keep playing or not.

Which things are you most looking forward to? Least looking forward to? Are there things you want us to cover this summer that we haven’t? What are we doing with our off-season time? Me, I want to watch Band of Brothers and try to watch some new Star Trek. I also weirdly love Las Vegas Summer League.

Let’s chat!