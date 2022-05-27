Luka Doncic confirms he will play at Eurobasket

Slipping under the American basketball radar, primarily because it seems the questions were both asked and answered in Slovenian, is that Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will be playing at Eurobasket this fall. Eurobasket will occur September 1st to the 18th.

There’s also some hope he plays in the World Championship qualifying games which take place in July.

Luka Dončić pravi, da ni dvoma o tem, ali bo poleti zaigral za reprezentanco. Se mu bo pridružil tudi Goran Dragić?https://t.co/toJUOzcV8g — Sportklub Slovenija (@Sport_Klub_Slo) May 27, 2022

In case you don’t speak Slovenian (I do not) and can’t work google translate (I can) here’s the link for the story. “No doubt! I will play for the Slovenian national team,” is the translation of Doncic’s answer, one of the final questions asked to him Thursday evening after the Dallas Mavericks fell to the Golden State Warriors in Game 5.

While the story itself focuses more on whether Goran Dragic (perhaps a future Maverick as well?) will play again for the Slovenian National Team, the lead quote answers a big question for Dallas fans as to whether Doncic will get an off season to rest and train for the following NBA season.

Luka confirmed he will play for Slovenia this summer. He will 100% play at EuroBasket.



There is also hope he will play world championship qualification games start of the summer. — Luka⁷⁷ updates (@LukaUpdates) May 27, 2022

With the World Championship qualifiers taking place in July and Eurobasket in September, that leaves Doncic with part of June to rest before resuming training. As his involvement in the qualifying matches is still up in the air, he may get more time to rest and train but given Doncic’s love of representing his country, it’s reasonable to assume he plays in July with the national team.

