Dallas assistant Sean Sweeney linked to Charlotte Hornets coaching position, per Adrian Wojnarowski

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Sean Sweeney will interview for the head coaching position with the Charlotte Hornets

ESPN Sources: The Charlotte Hornets are beginning to interview candidates for their head coaching job, including Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson, Milwaukee assistant Darvin Ham, Dallas assistant Sean Sweeney and Mike D'Antoni. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 3, 2022

Sweeney, currently serving as one of head coach Jason Kidd’s top assistants, has been widely credited with playing a significant role in the turn around of the Dallas Mavericks’ defense this season. Sweeney went 3-1 this season when Jason Kidd had to sit out due to COVID-19 Health and Safety protocols.

Sweeney has been with Jason Kidd in both of his previous stops in Brooklyn and Milwaukee. He broke into the league as a video coordinator in 2013-14 with the Nets and was most recently an assistant with the Detroit Pistons from 2018-19 season to last year.

On a recent Spotify Live with me, Marc Stein was asked if any of the assistant coaches would be in consideration for head coaching vacancies. Sweeney’s name came up but Stein predicted this year would not be the year for any coaching departures. With a few more seasoned names on Woj’s list, this makes sense, but it’s also safe to assume that Sweeney may not be with the Mavericks for very long in the big picture.