The Dallas Mavericks needed more from Trey Burke

Season in review

Trey Burke was handed a three-year, $9.4 million contract after his electrifying play in the Bubble in Orlando. Unfortunately, for the Dallas Mavericks and Burke, he hasn’t been able to replicate his Bubble production in the two following seasons.

Burke’s numbers reflect what you typically expect from an end of the bench guard. In 2021-22, he put up averages of 5.1 points, 1.4 assists, and 0.8 rebounds per game. He did have some games where he scored in double digits when the the Mavericks were shorthanded, but they were few and far between.

Perhaps the biggest disappointment was during the playoffs, when Jason Kidd was searching for anyone who was playable to give his starters just 5-10 minutes of rest. Still, he didn’t consider Burke, who was relegated to mop up duty in blowouts. Even with Luka Doncic missing the first three games of the first round series against the Utah Jazz, Burke couldn’t get time. He played less than five combined minutes in those three games, all of them in Game 2. He was a DNP-Coach’s Decision for Games 1 and 3.

Burke has repeatedly failed to carve out a space for himself in the rotation under two different coaches. The Mavericks should look to replace Burke with a young player who might develop while on the bench.

Best Game

Burke had his best game on December 13th against the Charlotte Hornets. In front of a home crowd in Dallas, Burke put up 22 points, six assists, and three rebounds during a Mavericks’ blowout of the Hornets. Dallas was just in the beginning of what would end up being a Covid-19 breakout that required replacement players across the league. It was one of the few times throughout the season Burke was able to contribute off the bench.

Contract Status

Burke is in the final year of a three-year, $9.4 million contract. The final year of the contract is a player option, which Burke will undoubtedly exercise.

Looking ahead

It’s unlikely Burke’s role will change next season, and when his contract expires he won’t be re-signed. If the Mavericks need to move out salary to facilitate a trade, you can bet that Burke’s will be one of the first they try to use.

Grade: D

Burke failed to contribute any meaningful minutes during the playoffs at a time the Mavericks desperately needed help off the bench. He did provide some relief in December during a Covid-19 outbreak, but otherwise didn’t have an impactful season.