Mavericks odds: Can Dallas turn the tables against Phoenix in Game 2?

After being down big all game, the Dallas Mavericks nearly pulled off a wild backdoor cover in Game 1. All it would’ve taken was that garbage-time Spencer Dinwiddie three to drop. Alas, here we are heading into Game 2. Let’s look at some odds and figure out the best plays.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and are current as of 12:30 p.m. CT, May 4.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs +6 (-110)

Moneyline: Mavs +205

I’m going to follow my general rule of thumb here: Always bet on Luka Doncic to cover a six-point spread. Maybe the Mavs will pull out a road win, maybe they’ll go down 0-2 in the series. Either way, I just don’t feel right about advising anyone to bet against Luka. The guy had 45 points in Game 1 and didn’t even look that great. There’s room to grow.

Advice: Take the Mavs to cover the spread.

Over/Under

216 (-110)

Game 1 hit the over with ease, but tonight, I see things going differently. In Game 1, the teams were still feeling each other out and there was a lot of garbage-time offense. Tonight, I’m expecting the game to be played in the halfcourt and the offense to come slowly.

Advice: Go with the under.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs and Heat: +281

We’re limited with options here.

With no Joel Embiid, the Sixers are a completely different team — one that probably can’t beat the Heat. At home in Miami, I like the Heat tonight. The problem is they’re such heavy favorites (-400) that they’re not adding much value to the parlay.

Advice: I don’t feel good about this one, and the odds aren’t good enough to sprinkle anything. Stay away.