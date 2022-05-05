Stats rundown: 3 stats from the Mavericks demoralizing loss to the Suns

The Dallas Mavericks lost 129-109 to the Phoenix Suns. The Maverick stubbornly started Dwight Powell despite it being incredibly clear that he simply cannot play against the Suns starting lineup. The Suns started off on a 9-0 run before the Mavericks got into the game.

The Mavericks made a game of it, taking their first lead of the series in the second quarter behind the brilliance of Luka Doncic. Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans chipped in as well and the Mavericks led 60-58 at the half. The Mavericks went back to the starting lineup with Powell and the Suns predictably ran it off the floor again in the third quarter before turning the game into a blowout in the fourth quarter.

Here are the stats to know.

18: Number of points the Mavericks were outscored by in Powell’s 13 minutes

Luka had the worst plus/minus on the team at minus-28 so that deserves mentioning as well. But the Mavericks are playing four on five on both ends when Powell plays against the Suns starters. He simply cannot start Game 3. He likely has to play some because of the Mavericks lack of depth, but let him play the Suns reserves.

9: Number of points Jalen Brunson scored

Brunson was 3-of-12 from the field. It is not too late for him to turn this series around but many of the problems that plagued him against the Clippers last season are showing up now. The Suns are long and more importantly they are smart. They stay in good position and rely on their physical advantages to make life difficult for Brunson. He has to find out a way to make this work.

16: Number of points for Reggie Bullock

Bullock was the biggest bright spot for the Mavericks. His competitive spirit was evident throughout and he never gave up until he was taken out of the game late. I am proud to have him on this team and root for him.

Overall, this game was ugly and the Mavericks are at a clear talent disadvantage. But the series does not start until the home team loses so this is still not over.

