GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Game 3

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns

WHAT: Game 3 of the Western conference semi finals

WHERE: American Airlines Center

WHEN: 8:30 p.m. CT

HOW: ESPN

THE STORY: The Mavericks are back at home where they’ve had reasonable success, at 2-1. At the moment, they’re 0-2 against the Suns in the second round of the playoffs and things feel bleak. Getting ran off the floor in Game 2 will do that to a person who stays up until 2-3 am watching and covering games though. Maybe you all feel better. I would like to feel better.

Here’s my motivational video.

Let me know in the comments what things on Youtube get you pumped up.

Anyway, what the Mavericks have to do against the Suns is pretty simple: everyone past Luka Doncic needs to play better. Luka Doncic also needs to play a little better defense, but he was whooped by the end of Game 2, needing to carry the offense because everyone else was very challenged.

We’ll be back with post game content, the good stuff we’ve been doing through these eight game so far. Go Mavs.