GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Game 4

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns

WHAT: Game 4 of the Western conference semi finals

WHERE: American Airlines Center

WHEN: 2:30 p.m. CT

HOW: ESPN

THE STORY: The Mavericks took one step on their climb out of an 0-2 hole Friday night, beating the Suns soundly. Step two begins shortly, with the Mavericks facing off against the Phoenix Suns for a matinee game.

The tight turnaround paired with a day game means that this could be a game that comes down to whichever team is sharper earlier. The Mavericks have had two bad starts and one okay start. Seeing that they’re rolling with the same starting line up again, it’s going to be up to Dallas to keep the Suns off the glass and find some decent offense.

I am hoping for a huge game for Luka Doncic and I hope some of his countrymen are joining us since it’s a bit earlier in the day for them on that side of the world.

We’ll still have content today/tonight but with it being Mother’s Day in the United States (not sure about elsewhere, we have a lot of holidays here that seem to be marketing ploys only), our staff is probably going to spend the afternoon and evening with family. We’re still going to get work up, just might not be until later.

Go Mavs, let’s go get this.