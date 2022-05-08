Stats rundown: 3 numbers from the Dallas Mavericks win over the Phoenix Suns

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Phoenix Suns 111-101 Sunday afternoon. The Mavericks won despite an unusually off game by Luka Doncic. But that didn’t matter, because the rest of the team stepped up and hit big shots. A lot of them.

Doncic led the Mavericks with 26 points and 11 assists. Dorian Finney-Smith chipped in 24 points, and led the team in rebounds with eight. Devin Booker led all scorers with 35 points, and dished out seven assists.

The win ties the series at two games apiece. Game 5 will be Tuesday in Phoenix. Here are three stats from the game:

8: The number of 3-pointers by Finney-Smith

The Mavericks needed someone to step up with Doncic having an inefficient game, and Finney-Smith answered the call. He hit eight 3-pointers, a career-high for the playoffs. His 24 points is also a career playoff high. If he continues to contribute like this, the Suns are going to have to adjust their game plan to better account for him.

20: The number of 3-pointers by the Mavericks

Dallas rained down 3-pointers on the Suns. Their pace slowed in the second half, when they only made six shots from behind the arc. But the 14 they hit in the first half gave them a lead they would refuse to relinquish. The Mavericks have a tendency to get hot from deep, and it makes them incredibly dangerous. The 20 3-pointers is reminiscent of the 20 the Mavericks hit against the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2011 Western Conference Quarterfinals.

18: The number of points the Suns outscored the Mavericks in the paint

The Suns dominated the paint in Game 4, outscoring the Mavericks 50-32. That’s an interesting stat, because in Game 3, the Mavericks were the ones who dominated the paint. It shows that Dallas can win in more than one way. They’re not a one dimensional team with only a Plan A. It’s been a while since we’ve seen a team like this in Dallas.

