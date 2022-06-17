Way-too-early NBA Power Rankings: ESPN rate Mavericks 5th before the 2022-23 season

Soon after the Golden State Warriors reclaimed their position as the NBA’s best team, winning the 2022 NBA Finals, ESPN turned their eyes toward next season. Even with the season itself feeling so far away, the preparation is already beginning. The Dallas Mavericks themselves have already reportedly made moves for next season’s roster, acquiring big man Christian Wood in a trade with the Houston Rockets.

ESPN released their first NBA Power Rankings for the 2022-23 season: way-too-early edition Friday morning, putting the Mavericks at fifth going into next season, the third team in the Western Conference. Tim MacMahon wrote of the Mavericks:

The Mavs are confident that they will re-sign Jalen Brunson in the wake of their run to the West finals. He will likely again be Dallas’ second-best player, behind Luka Doncic, as GM Nico Harrison is handcuffed by the Mavs being well into luxury tax territory with limited first-round picks to dangle in trade packages. The Mavs filled one major need by trading for high-scoring center Christian Wood — a deal that will become official on draft night — and are expected to target a rotation wing in free agency.

The Mavericks are currently +1600 to win the 2023 NBA title according to Caesars Sportsbook. This puts them behind the Warriors, as well as the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers in the West. They are tied with the Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers for the 8th best odds in the league.

With the NBA Draft just around the corner, and free agency just a week later, Mavericks news is soon to follow.