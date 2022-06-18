Quinton Crawford leaving Lakers to join Mavericks as an assistant coach

The Dallas Mavericks’ coaching staff shuffle continues. Dallas is hiring Quinton Crawford as an assistant coach, according to the Los Angeles Times’ Brad Turner. He was an assistant with the Los Angeles Lakers for the past three seasons under head coach Frank Vogel and was part of the Lakers’ championship team in 2020 during the NBA bubble.

The hiring of Crawford, 31, fills the empty spot on the bench left by the departure of Igor Kokoskov. He chose to take a job with the Brooklyn Nets earlier in the summer. The Mavericks will move current assistant Greg St. Jean into the top assistant spot that Kokoskov vacated, Marc Stein reports.

This is the first time that Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd and Crawford have worked together. Kidd was also a member of Vogel’s staff from 2019 until 2021, when he left to take the lead coaching spot in Dallas.

Crawford played collegiate basketball at Middlesex County College before transferring to the University of Arizona. With the Wildcats, he advanced to the Sweet Sixteen during the 2011-12 season.

After graduation, he went undrafted in 2013. Foregoing a playing career, he chose to make the leap into coaching. He worked for Pepperdine University men’s basketball program as a graduate manager and video coordinator from 2013 to 2015 before making a move to the pros.

Crawford served as the assistant video coordinator for the Sacramento Kings from 2015 to 2016. He then worked for the Orlando Magic on Vogel’s staff as an assistant video coordinator and then head video coordinator from 2016 until 2018. He joined the staff of the Charlotte Hornets as a video coordinator and player development coach for the 2018-19 season. In 2019, Vogel hired him to serve on his staff in Los Angeles.

In 2021, Crawford served as the Lakers Summer League head coach. He led them to a 3-2 record.