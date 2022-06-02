Turning our attention to the draft for the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks will select a player with their pick, 26 overall, in the 2022 NBA draft almost three weeks to the moment from the moment of this writing. We’re still processing the season, celebrating the moments and enjoying the best run the Mavericks have had in a decade.

With a late round pick in a draft that many consider to be somewhat weak, it seems like there will be a great deal of options for the Mavericks to choose from. The draft, as we all know, can be a bit of a gamble. But when the work is done by a front office, there’s plenty of reason to have faith.

I was joined by my long time friend Brian Schroeder to talk draftable players. He’s a longtime amateur draft analyst, spending countless hours watching tape, looking at measurements, and getting deep into the huge pool of players who hope to be on a NBA roster some day. Here’s his Patreon, which is cheap and worth subscribing to.

We start off talking about the regular season and playoff push for the Mavericks along with where perhaps Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, and Dorian Finney-Smith might improve. Then we pivot to discussing some big men which might be available at pick 26. It includes but isn’t limited to Ishmael Kamagate, Christian Koloko, Walker Kessler, Jake LaRavia, and Jaylin Williams. Then we move on to wings, with some guys like Leonard Miller, Nikola Jovic, Jeremy Sochan, Jalen Williams, Josh Minot, Christian Braun, and MarJean Beauchamp. I am looking forward to learning more about these guys.

