Dallas Mavericks Las Vegas Summer League schedule

The Dallas Mavericks will play at least four games in Las Vegas at Summer League this year and the schedule of those four games has been announced. They will play the Bulls, Jazz, Suns and Bucks in those contests.

Chicago Bulls, July 8th at 3pm CST on ESPNU

Utah Jazz, July 11th at 9pm CST on NBAtv

Phoenix Suns, July 12th at 9pm CST on ESPN2

Milwaukee Bucks, July 14th at 6pm CST on ESPNU

The NBA’s annual showcase in Las Vegas runs from July 7th to July 17th. Usually the team consists of any first or second year players on a given team, along with undrafted free agents and veteran professionals who have not yet to get more than a cup of coffee with any NBA teams.

As the Mavericks have no draft picks as of this writing, their team likely received lower billing on match ups and television timeslots. It’s unclear if any Mavericks from last year’s team will be in Las Vegas, though one may assume Theo Pinson might get an opportunity. Third year players do not go to Las Vegas often, so my bet is Josh Green does not play.

We should have a better idea of the make up of the Dallas Summer League roster by this weekend, following the conclusion of the NBA Draft.