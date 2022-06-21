SI’s Jake Fischer: Mavericks favorites to re-sign Jalen Brunson

The Mavericks biggest off-season priority this summer is bringing back Jalen Brunson and Sports Illustrated’s Jake Fischer believes it could only be a formality at this point. Fischer said on a recent live podcast episode that the Mavericks are the leaders in retaining Brunson when Brunson becomes an unrestricted free agent in July.

“It does still sound like Dallas is by far the leader in the clubhouse to retain [Jalen Brunson],” Fischer said. “I’ve even heard that he has told former teammates and current teammates that it’s basically like a done deal.”

Brunson is coming off a career season in Dallas, helping the team reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2011. All reports preceding Fischer’s podcast have indicated Brunson is staying in Dallas. At this point, it feels extremely unlikely Brunson will be playing with another team besides the Mavericks, despite teams like the Knicks trying to clear cap space to sign him away. We’ll know officially on July 1.