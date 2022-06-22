When and how to watch the 2022 NBA Draft

It is time for the 2022 NBA Draft! The top of the class is stacked with interesting talent like Chet Holmgren, Jaden Ivey, Paolo Banchero, and Jabari Smith. Trade chatter away from the selections has also played a major part in recent draft nights. Even though the Dallas Mavericks reportedly traded the 26th pick there is always the chance that they find their way back to a pick, or play a role in another draft night deal. Either way the broadcast is typically entertaining and allows us to catch a glimpse of the future of the league before free agency hits. Here is everything you need to know about watching tonight’s festivities.

As the Mavericks were completing their run in the Western Conference Finals, Mavs Moneyball was starting to dip our toe in the draft waters. The MMB Draft Team started building out profiles of the players we wanted the Mavericks to keep their eye on, with the knowledge a trade was always in play...especially considering the team’s track record. Here are some of those profiles:

Trevor Keels

We even talked about the dream hypothetical of the Mavericks finding their way back into the lottery. But alas, the Mavericks gave up another first round pick. Though this time the potential fit with Christian Wood, and the projected talent in most drafts with the 26th pick makes this a gamble worth taking. If the Mavericks do find themselves back in the thick of it on Thursday night these are the players Mavs fans should be watching for.

How to watch

The NBA Draft, live from the Barclays Center, can be watched on ESPN or streamed on WatchESPN. The broadcast is set to begin at 7 CT.