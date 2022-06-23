Luka Dončić cleared to play in exhibition vs Italy on Saturday

According to news outlet KZS.si, Luka Dončić has been cleared to play with the Slovenian national team in the friendly match Saturday afternoon against Italy.

BREAKING NEWS @luka7doncic prejel zeleno luč in je že v Trstu.



Popoldan bo z #mojtim opravil trening ter bil v postavi za sobotno tekmo z Italijo. pic.twitter.com/C4UUeolQHJ — Košarkarska zveza SIovenije (@kzs_si) June 23, 2022

Dončić was not expected to play in this game, rather his first official game was slated to be the World Cup qualifier against Croatia taking place next Thursday evening.

We talked for nearly 40 minutes with SportInfo’s Matej Petek earlier this week about Team Slovenia, their schedule, Luka Dončić, and international basketball in general here if you missed it.

The game against Italy starts at 1:30 pm Dallas local time and while it’s not going to be on stateside tv, it’s on Sport Klub which apparently is only available to 30% of Slovenians, let alone the rest of us. I’ve also been told there’s a possibility it’s on FIBA’s youtube channel live. The point is, it’s going to be hard to watch this game.

Seeing Luka Dončić play basketball is always a delight and watching him play with the Slovenian National team is really fun as the FIBA rules result in him playing a very different style of basketball.