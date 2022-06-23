Yesterday, we asked the question: what position do Dallas Mavericks fans want the team to focus on in the off-season? Given three position groups (guards, wings, big men), the vote was shockingly close.

I would’ve put money on wing depth to win, but by just three percent speaks to how tired a lot of Dallas fans were of the team getting outrebounded in the playoffs. I’d bet people are also tired of the occasional very bad rim defense from the team despite finding a winning defensive formula.

As of this writing, the team doesn’t have a draft pick with which to improve depth at either position so it’s going to be up to the front office to find players through trades or through free agency. Given what they’ve accomplished so far, I think there’s a good chance that they do something which shocks and surprises us while also improving the team.

Feeling bullish about our team’s ability to improve in an off-season is a weird feeling. It’s great too. Let’s see what happens!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.