Mavericks assistant general manager Keith Grant retires

Dallas Mavericks assistant general manager Keith Grant is retiring. He has been with the organization for 42 seasons and was one of the original staff members when the team was founded in 1980.

“When I reported to work in September of 1980, I could have never imagined the 42-year ride that awaited me,” Grant said in a statement. “I have so many people to thank for this incredible journey. Thank you to the various ownership groups, the coaches, the players, the NBA and all the individuals who worked alongside me behind the scenes. There are too many people to name, but they all played a role in the success of the Dallas Mavericks. Lastly, I would also like to especially thank my family for putting up with my job, the hours and the inconveniences, yet never complained and always supported me.

“There are no words to express all this organization has meant to me and my family. I have unbelievable memories that can never be taken away.”

Grant moved to the scouting department and prior to the 1986-87 season was promoted to advance pro scout.

From 1990 to 1994, he served as the club’s director of scouting before being elevated to the position of director of player personnel in 1994. He became vice president of basketball operations in July of 1996.

Grant moved into his current title of assistant general manager in 1998. The 2022 NBA Draft was his last duty as a full-time member of the Dallas Mavericks front office.

“Keith Grant is an NBA legend with a heart of gold,” Mavericks Governor Mark Cuban said in a statement. “He did so much for the Mavs, and he made our organization and our community better. I can’t express enough appreciation for everything that KG has done for this franchise.”

While Grant is retiring, he will still be involved with the organization. He will remain a consultant for the team and Mavericks GM Nico Harrison.

“Keith is not only instrumental to the success of the organization, but he has also meant a lot to me in my first year with the Mavs,” Harrison said in a statement. “He has provided me with amazing support and guidance since day one. KG is an incredibly selfless person who always put the success of the Mavericks first.”