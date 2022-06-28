Every Maverick Free Agency rumor

Free agency is upon the Dallas Mavericks once again. We’ve all had our heads somewhat buried in the sand with relation to free agency. First, because the Mavericks made the Western Conference Finals and there hasn’t been near as much time to team build in our minds. The other element is the looming Jalen Brunson situation, as he’s an unrestricted free agent. It’s taken up a great deal of time and thought both here on the site and on the internet at large.

Here’s where we are, with newest information at the top going back to the first notice. Check back often!

June 28th, 3:02 pm - Jalen Brunson is almost certainly going to sign with the New York Knicks

This one courtesy of Jeff “Skin” Wade, part of the Dallas Mavericks television crew and one of the hosts of the Ben and Skin show on the Eagle, 97.1. He said “I think it’s a 99% chance that Jalen Brunson ends up with the Knicks”.

It’s a bit of a gut punch to hear that, even if it’s something that’s been building for over a week. Marc Stein confirms with note of “growing resignation” on the part of the Mavericks.

June 28th, 9:29 am - Goran Dragic intends to sign with Dallas Mavericks

Legion Hoops is reporting this rumor and while I have no sense on whether it’s true, I also have no idea why something this straight forward would be off, particularly when considering the last several years of “will he/won’t he” with Dragic and the Mavericks. There’s also Luka Doncic and Dragic saying they can’t talk about it, and denying they are playing together doesn’t seem like a finable offense.

June 27th, 5:09 pm - Mavericks considered series suitors for Gary Payton II

From Anthony Slater, this rumor is a surprise in that I’m not entirely sure how the Mavericks could be suitors. If Brunson leaves, they don’t have the means to sign Payton who will surely receive more attention and money than Dallas can give him. And yet, the idea is tantalizing.