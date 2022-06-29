SB Reacts: Jalen Brunson is leaving the Dallas Mavericks

Jalen Brunson is leaving the Dallas Mavericks to join the New York Knicks. This is decided, only the contract cannot be signed until Thursday at 5 pm CST. With that in mind, we want to take the temprature of the fanbase and see who you are most frustrated with. Call it “blame” if you want, but seeing as we fans have no say in the process, we should still voice our frustrations.

There’s a lot of information available right now. It seems that Brunson was interested in joining the Knicks months ago and the Mavericks became aware of how serious a threat the Knicks were weeks ago. So that Dallas walks away from this situation with nothing is pretty maddening. Every person involved had a role to play.

Brunson, who made his personal choice to do what’s best for him, something none of us should begrudge, even if as fans we might be mad at him for leaving.

Donnie Nelson, former Dallas General Manager, plays a big role for signing him to the four year deal where Dallas wouldn’t have Bird Rights at the end.

Current General Manager Nico Harrison plays a role, they reportedly didn’t offer Brunson the 4 year $55 million extension which irked Brunson and his team (this part makes no sense to me, he wouldn’t have accepted. Before the year he was more valuable to Dallas than Tim Hardaway Jr. who had just signed a huge deal with the team).

And then Mark Cuban who went on television and said they would be able to pay Jalen Brunson the most and subsequently opted against giving him as much money as Brunson wanted.

Let us know what you think, we’ll post results tomorrow.

