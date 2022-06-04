Dallas Mavericks assistant Igor Kokoskov departing the team, per Marc Stein

The Dallas Mavericks are losing one of their top assistant coaches. Per Marc Stein, Igor Kokoskov is leaving the Mavericks to take a job with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets are expected to hire Mavericks assistant coach Igor Kokoskov to serve as an assistant to Steve Nash on the Brooklyn bench, league sources say.



Nash had pursued Kokoskov when he first got the job after their time together in Phoenix.



More NBA: https://t.co/A6ycVm5PUQ — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 4, 2022

It’s a blow to the Mavericks’ coaching staff, but not unexpected. This type of thing happens when teams make deep playoff runs. The assistants get noticed, and Kokoskov has been getting attention for the offensive sets he’s installed, specifically his after timeout plays (ATO’s). It’s no surprise Steve Nash wants Kokoskov to draw up some plays for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Kokoskov has been a coach in the NBA since 2000, and this will be his ninth team. He’s been in the Western Conference much of his time, but he did have a stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons, where he won a championship in 2004.

Kokoskov also won Eurobasket in 2017 with the Slovenian national team, headed by a young Luka Doncic. They’ve been connected ever since. Some thought the Phoenix Suns might draft Doncic when Kokoskov was the head coach there. No one was surprised when Kokoskov joined Jason Kidd’s staff to coach Doncic.

Now Kokoskov moves onto Brooklyn to coach another offensive superstar in Durant. The fact that Nash is a great offensive mind probably makes the situation more attractive as well. Sign up for Marc Stein’s newsletter to stay informed about all news around the NBA.