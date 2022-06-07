Theo Pinson brought unexpected value to the Dallas Mavericks

Season in review

Theo Pinson wasn’t with the Dallas Mavericks for the entirety of the 2021-22 NBA season. He played preseason with the Boston Celtics but ultimately ended up being brough in by the Mavericks during a stretch of wild COVID-19-related absences.

The Mavericks brought a lot of guys in during that stretch. Brandon Knight, Goerge King, Charlie Brown Jr., and Isaiah Thomas, to name a few. At the time, it felt like Theo Pinson was just one of the replacement guys the Mavs needed to field a full roster for random games in December. But it quickly became apparent that Pinson was different. He became part of the Mavs’ identity — the identity that carried them to the Western Conference Finals.

Pinson only played in 19 games for the Mavs, averaging just under eight minutes per contest. It wasn’t his play on the court that mattered — it was his presence off of it.

The Mavs’ bench became well-known around the league for their enthusiastic antics, and Theo led that charge. When Theo got to Dallas, he immediately became a voice from the sidelines. After every miss, he was up saying they’d get the next one. After every make, he was the loudest cheerleader. By the end of the season, the Mavs’ bench was getting fined seemingly night in and night out for their activity on the bench. The whole team was active whether they were in the game or not. And it mattered a tremendous amount.

Best game

Don’t be confused. Even though Theo’s biggest impact was from the bench, the guy can still hoop with the best of ‘em. I mean, it’s his basketball-playing that got him on the Mavs in the first place.

His best game was his first one with the Mavs. That’s when he became a fan favorite. He only scored seven points on 2-of-7 shooting from the field, but he added four rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block. He was all over the court, bringing insane energy, and ultimately contributing to the Mavs’ 114-102 win over the Wolves.

Contract status

Theo Pinson is a free agent this summer.

Looking ahead

If the Mavs have any sense at all, they’ll bring Theo Pinson back. He has enough basketball skill to contribute in spot minutes during the regular season. If nothing else, he’ll be the hardest worker on the court. Most importantly, his bench presence will be there.

Grade: A+

I mean, is there a better example of making the most of your situation? How about being a star in your role? People who watch Mavs games know Theo Pinson was one of the most valuable players on the team in the 2021-22 season. He deserves a ton of praise.