Theo Pinson returning to the Dallas Mavericks, per report

Theo Pinson is returning to the Dallas Mavericks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Marc Stein noted the strong likelihood that he stayed with Dallas the day after the Mavericks traded for Christian Wood. The 26 year old forward was considered vital to the team chemistry during the Maverick resurgence in the 2022 portion of the season.

After signing a 10 day contract during the various COVID outbreaks in late 2021, the Mavericks converted Pinson to a two-way contract for the remainder of the regular season where he played a key role as hype man during the playoff run. Those who watched closely will remember a few turnovers he played a part in as a distraction from the bench.

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, the Mavericks still believe Pinson has developmental potential. The former UNC Tarheel has 87 career games under his belt to date, spending time with the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks before signing with the Mavericks. In 19 games with Dallas during the 2021-22 season, Pinson played just under eight minutes per game and scored 2.5 points while grabbing 1.1 rebounds a game. During his 122 games with the Tarheels, he did a bit of everything, scoring 6.2 points, grabbing 4.4 rebounds, and dishing 3.4 assists.

While his chemistry role is no doubt important for a team that just lost a leader in Jalen Brunson, it’s best to set expectations low for Pinson. In college he shot just 25% from three and though he hasn’t had many chances in the NBA, he’s shooting just 22.6% from distance. Perhaps with additional, consistent time he can give Dallas more than just positive energy.