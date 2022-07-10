Greg St. Jean stepping aside as Mavericks Summer League head coach

Greg St. Jean is stepping aside as the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks Summer League team. In his place, George Galanopoulos, who coaches the Texas Legends, and Mavericks assistant coach Jared Dudley will assume head coaching duties, respectively, for Dallas’ remaining games in Las Vegas.

St. Jean will remain with the team in Vegas. He’ll assume analytics duties alongside Mavericks assistant coach Sean Sweeney and will remain active in the team’s practices. The team’s thinking with this decision is to get Galanopoulos familiar with players he may have on the Legends next season and to give Dudley a taste of higher level coaching.

St. Jean spoke to reporters after the Mavericks 100-99 overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday about the coaching situation. His full statement: