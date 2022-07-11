Mavericks odds: How to bet on Game 2 of Summer League

The Dallas Mavericks are only one game into their Summer League adventure so far, but they’ve already suffered a heartbreaking overtime loss. In their opener against the Bulls, Jaden Hardy and A.J. Lawson showed out, dropping 28 points a piece. Can those two replicate their performances against Utah tonight and pick up some help along the way?

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and are current as of 10:00 a.m. CT, July 11.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs +2 (-110)

Moneyline: Mavs +110

It’s always tough to predict what a Summer League team is going to look like before they play their first game. But now, after a loss against the Bulls, we’ve seen some things from the Summer Mavs and have a better understanding of who has what it takes to be successful on the Vegas stage.

Jaden Hardy and A.J. Lawson have both proved they’re built for this sort of basketball. Hardy is as talented as nearly anyone playing in Summer League, and Lawson looks extremely comfortable on the court.

The question for the Summer Mavs is: What impact will their big men have on the game?

In the first game, Moses Wright and Marcus Bingham Jr. didn’t exactly jump off the screen. That’s okay. Summer League is a hard place for big men to look comfortable. It’s a guard’s league. But i’m expecting both of those guys to settle in and make a bigger impact tonight against the Jazz.

Advice: I like the Mavs to come out hard tonight and get their first 2022 Summer League win.

Over/Under

173 (-110)

The offense was flowing in the Mavs’ first game. They poured in 99 points and gave up 100. There’s a lot of variance in Summer League, but what this really comes down to is the Mavs having guys on their roster that can put the ball in the hoop.

Advice: I expect a little regression, but these teams should still be able to hit the over.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs and Celtics: +404

The Celtics play the Bucks tonight. Neither of those teams are Summer League juggernauts, but I think the Celtics will pull off the upset.

In Boston’s first game, they shot the ball horribly (35% from the field), and still only lost by 10 points. I’m expecting bounce-back games from JD Davison and Sam Hauser.

Advice: This one isn’t for the faint of heart, but if you’re feeling confident, it’s worth a sprinkle.