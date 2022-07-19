Former Dallas Mavericks great Jason Terry is joining the Utah Jazz coaching staff

The Jet is on the runway, and he’s landing in Salt Lake City. Former Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Jason Terry agreed to a deal with the Utah Jazz last week, joining new head coach Will Hardy’s staff as an assistant. The news was first reported by Shams Charania of the Athletic.

Terry has spent the last year coaching the Denver Nuggets G League affiliate the Grand Rapids Gold. Prior to that, he was an assistant coach for the Arizona Wildcats. He also spent a year as assistant general manager of the Texas Legends.

A 19-year NBA veteran, Terry spent the majority of his career with the Mavericks, but also played for the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets, and Milwaukee Bucks. Terry won Sixth Man of the Year in 2008-09, and a NBA championship in 2011. He also won an NCAA championship as a sophomore with Arizona.

Terry interviewed for the Jazz position early on in the coaching search, but the Jazz were probably swayed by new CEO Danny Ainge’s familiarity with Hardy, who comes to Utah from the Celtics. Terry will provide some stability on the bench for an organization that goes into next season with quite a bit of uncertainty.