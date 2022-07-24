The Dallas Mavericks are a fascinating bet for the 2023 NBA Title

The Dallas Mavericks are currently a delightfully interesting +1700 to win the NBA title next season and those odds say a great deal about how bettors think about the Dallas Mavericks heading into next season.

We’ve spent a fair amount of the off-season quietly (or loudly, depending on your point of view) lamenting how the Dallas Mavericks have not had the best off season. Due to their cap situation, the Mavericks didn’t have much they could do, using their Mid-Level Exception on JaVale McGee and to sign Jaden Hardy to a longer-than-standard deal for a second round pick. This all came along the same time Jalen Brunson walked away from the Mavericks to sign a deal with the Knicks and Dallas was not able to work out a sign-and-trade to recoup any kind of value.

The current title odds for the Mavericks reflect this, as their +1700 odd put them 12th on the odds list to win the title. The Memphis Grizzlies have better odds at the moment, which is a bit confusing considering one of their key players in Jaren Jackson Jr. is out for some time recovering from knee surgery, but perhaps it speaks to how Vegas feels about their depth. Memphis is tied with Denver, which makes no sense as Denver has the reigning MVP and should get back two of their top four rotation players, both of whom missed most of last season with injuries. If you feel like having a little skin in the game, the Mavericks are a fun long shot bet, mainly because Luka Doncic continues to exist.

Conference odds are a little more sensical in relation to how we all feel about the team. Dallas is currently +850, tied with Denver and Memphis, but the outlier Lakers sit there at +600, likely just because of how many LA fans want to bet the Lakers to matter again. This feels like a much more fun bet, if you’re interesting in putting money down on the Mavericks.

Division odds for Dallas are not as fun, as mere +120 behind Memphis at +100. It’s not a good bet, but does speak to how the Mavericks and Grizzlies are basically a toss up at this point in the calendar. The Spurs are a +50000 though, so that’s something hilarious to note.

Luka Doncic is the odds on favorite to win MVP at the moment, sitting there at +450. Bettors continue to put money on Doncic, though unless the Mavericks finish as a top three team in their conference and Doncic plays 70+ games, this seems difficult to achieve. I say that in no small part because if Dallas is outside the top three in the West, I do not see MVP voters awarding Doncic the way they did Nikola Jokic last season. I believe the narrative push will be too strong for Joel Embiid or Jayson Tatum.

There’s still much time in the off-season, let alone the season to come, for these sorts of bets to pay out. But if you’re looking to get in early, there are a few Maverick based bets which could be fun.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.