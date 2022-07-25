What it’s like to work out and share a beer with Dorian Finney-Smith

The Mavericks, in conjunction with Movement Live and sponsored by Michelob Ultra, hosted a workout and happy hour at the American Airlines Center Wednesday night. If you were checking Twitter last Thursday at 2:10 PM, or you’re signed up for the Mavericks email thread, then maybe you heard about it. If not, then you’re probably wondering how you missed a free workout led by Dorian Finney-Smith, subsequently followed by all-you-can-drink free beer at a happy hour afterwards. It was not marketed heavily, and many Mavericks fans, including a large amount of the Mavs Moneyball staff, had no idea it was even happening. However, getting the chance to go was an experience worth well more than the price of admission.

Just like any Mavericks game, I entered the American Airlines Center through the East Entrance and took my wallet and keys out for security. The concourse was empty but walking through familiar halls brought a sense of excitement for the upcoming season. I was then directed to section 120 and down the stairs where the event would be starting. The court was not present, and instead over 100 yoga mats and towels took its place. The towels and mats were yours to keep. DJ Poision Ivy was playing great music as she always does, and led the “pregame hype” that preceded the workout itself. Around 6:40 PM, 2021 Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year Jeremy Holsopple and Mavericks Forward Dorian Finney-Smith were introduced on stage. Holsopple explained that we would be doing a 45 minute HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) workout, utilizing only our free body. The workout was pretty tough, if you pushed yourself, and consisted of a lot of exercises the Mavericks actually do. Different lunges, planks, pushups, and footwork exercises made for a very sweaty crowd. The final workout was a burpee contest, where four or five contestants competed against Finney-Smith for a signed hat. The Mavericks’ forward didn’t seem overly competitive in this bit, and two fans with matching scores came away with some new signed headgear.

After the workout ended around 7:30, everyone in attendance (who was required to be 21) was given a Michelob Ultra, and a toast was made by the hosts:

We then transitioned to the Michelob Ultra lounge just around the corner where the party was just getting started. In addition to as much free beer as you could drink (responsibly), they had mini-basketball, cornhole, Jenga, food, and, of course, a photo opportunity with Dorian himself. The line was long but moved fairly quickly and Finney-Smith was nice to everyone that wanted a picture. Some people managed a few signed items before they stopped allowing him to sign things, but everyone got multiple pictures on their phones if they wanted. I was lucky enough to snag a couple myself, including this gem:

In addition, coach Holsopple popped by to hang out for a little while and I was able to chop it up with the Mavericks’ strength coach for about five minutes. He talked about the power in the Western Conference next year, the joy of the playoff run to the Conference Finals, and his past playing tight end for Kentucky. He was very candid and nice enough to take a picture with me as well:

After all the Mavericks personnel left around 8 or 8:30, it was just a relaxed environment to meet Mavericks fans and have a drink. All in all, it was a great experience, and because it was not marketed heavily, very cool to have such a small group with a player and coach in the Mavericks organization in such small proximity. When I remembered that the event was completely free, including parking, the night propelled itself into the upper stratosphere of my fan experiences.