SBN Reacts: Most expect Dallas Mavericks to go into training camp with an open roster spot

Late Tuesday evening, we posted a survey asking whether or not people thought the Mavericks would head into training camp later this year with an open roster spot. The comments, in particular, were interesting, and the overwhelming majority of voters think the answer is yes.

The options for that final roster spot are not particularly appealing (check out this list of secondary ball handling options the Mavericks could sign), so the more I think about the issue the more I agree with the voters.

Of course, that could all change if the Kevin Durant and/or Kyrie Irving saga were to resolve itself quickly. Many NBA pundits seem to think the Brooklyn Nets are prepared to head into training camp with both players rostered, essentially rebuffing the trade requests. If that’s the case, it might make sense for Dallas to keep the spot open into the regular season. The Mavericks can bring their two-way players up if there’s a need for deep bench players. Dallas tends to play 9-10 players most nights, so the final spot isn’t that important if there’s no one that interests the front office at this time. I suppose we’ll find out when we find out.