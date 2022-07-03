A survey of all the Brian Windhorst memes

If you’re a frequent visitor to this site, you’ll know we are a very SERIOUS website. We cover not just the Dallas Mavericks, but all the important things across the league. So when ESPN’s Brian Windhorst put on a masterclass in NBA storytelling on First Take, it got our attention.

Brian Windhorst just ran the First Take desk in circles. They were hanging on his every word for 2+ minutes . Absolute masterclass. pic.twitter.com/Q1vn6mD9iz — Commissioner Cheah (@StevenCheah) July 1, 2022

That was a beautiful performance, and if Windhorst doesn’t get an Emmy for it, we’re going to riot. But what followed was even better. The memes. The windfall of memes, if you will. And of course we had to present you with all the best. Here they are, in no particular order, for your enjoyment.

Shaun still has some hope that the Mavericks will make a move, any move, perhaps even the most desperate move available.

We all appreciate a good Star Wars reference, right? Ethan uses the Windhorst meme format to bring light to one of the darkest conspiracies on the internet—was Jar Jar Binks actually a Sith lord?

So Jar Jar Binks has no qualifications to be a Senator, but gets fast-tracked to give the Chancellor emergency powers.



He’s allegedly clumsy but never seriously hurt and takes out several opponents with Jedi-like fighting techniques.



Think: What’s going on in Gungan City? pic.twitter.com/0CZsNK4Aj8 — Ethan Fuller (@ethman43) July 2, 2022

Maybe you don’t like your memes to be funny. Rather, you’d like them to reveal a harsh and damning fact about your favorite basketball team.

Prior to Luka’s max extension, Mavs had max cap space, largest tpe in history (at that moment), 3 draft picks between 20 and 36, and had nothing to show for it.



Now…why is that?! pic.twitter.com/yrFlIh14GT — Ry (@RyMichail) July 2, 2022

Here we have Shea Serrano with a personal attack on ME.

“who the hell is interested in a Taco Bell/Long John Silver’s combination restaurant”



me: pic.twitter.com/xgZCj4eX7p — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) July 2, 2022

The Art But Make It Sports account never misses.

And speaking of art, this clip of Windhorst’s monologue set to a Hans Zimmer score is incredible.

I set the Windhorst clip to "Mountains" by Hans Zimmer, please enjoy while it lasts pic.twitter.com/hmlkuhYoDz — TOM MARTIN (@LetItFlyTom) July 1, 2022

Might as well go for a Grammy while we’re here.

Anyway, enjoy the memes, and Happy Fourth of July to everyone.