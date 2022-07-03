 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A survey of all the Brian Windhorst memes

Is it specific to the Dallas Mavericks? No but this is culture!

By Ben Zajdel
2022 NBA Finals - Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

If you’re a frequent visitor to this site, you’ll know we are a very SERIOUS website. We cover not just the Dallas Mavericks, but all the important things across the league. So when ESPN’s Brian Windhorst put on a masterclass in NBA storytelling on First Take, it got our attention.

That was a beautiful performance, and if Windhorst doesn’t get an Emmy for it, we’re going to riot. But what followed was even better. The memes. The windfall of memes, if you will. And of course we had to present you with all the best. Here they are, in no particular order, for your enjoyment.

Shaun still has some hope that the Mavericks will make a move, any move, perhaps even the most desperate move available.

We all appreciate a good Star Wars reference, right? Ethan uses the Windhorst meme format to bring light to one of the darkest conspiracies on the internet—was Jar Jar Binks actually a Sith lord?

Maybe you don’t like your memes to be funny. Rather, you’d like them to reveal a harsh and damning fact about your favorite basketball team.

Here we have Shea Serrano with a personal attack on ME.

The Art But Make It Sports account never misses.

And speaking of art, this clip of Windhorst’s monologue set to a Hans Zimmer score is incredible.

Might as well go for a Grammy while we’re here.

Anyway, enjoy the memes, and Happy Fourth of July to everyone.

